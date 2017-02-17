Economic Conditions, Not Environmental Regulation, to Shutter Arizona ...

In a demonstration that not all regulations solve the problems they were intended to, and a testament to the power of market conditions, owners of the controversial Navajo Generating Station power plant near Lake Powell announced their intention to terminate their interest in the three unit, 2,500 megawatt facility following expiration of the land lease with the Navajo Nation in 2019. In a February 13th press release , the utility owners voted to extend plant operations of the Page, Arizona facility through its December 2019 lease, thereby preserving for three years some employment stability and a continuity of revenues for the Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.