Dozens of AZ Firefighters Battle Fire in Historic Downtown Building

Feb. 25--Tucson firefighters battled a two alarm fire early Saturday morning in an abandoned historic downtown building, officials said. A 911 call came in at 5:45 a.m., reporting flames coming from the roof of the building in the 400 block of North 6th Avenue.

