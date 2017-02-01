Diamond Interchange, New Bridge Highlight $83.2M Tucson Project
The new single-point urban interchange is designed to improve traffic flow and enhance safety for motorists traveling on Tucson's southwest side. The Arizona Department of Transportation is overseeing a project to replace the existing I-19 traffic interchange at state Route 86, also known as Ajo Way.
