Coal-fired plant's owners expected to vote on its future
Owners of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona are expected to vote on its future, considering options that include a possible closure within a few years. The Navajo Generating Station's plant's operator, the Salt River Project, has said closing the plant in Page near the Arizona-Utah line is a possibility because less expensive power generated by burning natural gas is available.
