City wants your input on last phase of Grant Road widening project
TUCSON, AZ - As phases 3 and 4 of the Grant Road widening project, which focuses on improving the five-mile section of Grant Road between Oracle Road and Swan Road, comes to a close in terms of the design, now it's time to focus on the last phase. The last phase is in its planning stages right now and it includes one of the busiest intersections in Tucson: Grant Road and Campbell Avenue.
