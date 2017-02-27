Belly fat could be more dangerous than being overweight in post-menopausal women

TUCSON, AZ - A lot of us fight the battle of the bulge and now University of Arizona researchers have found that winning that fight could be a matter of life and death. University of Arizona Epidemiology and Biostatistics Professor and Department Chair Dr. Zhao Chen headed up a national study that has found not all extra pounds are equal when it comes to their impact on your health.

