Belly fat could be more dangerous than being overweight in post-menopausal women
TUCSON, AZ - A lot of us fight the battle of the bulge and now University of Arizona researchers have found that winning that fight could be a matter of life and death. University of Arizona Epidemiology and Biostatistics Professor and Department Chair Dr. Zhao Chen headed up a national study that has found not all extra pounds are equal when it comes to their impact on your health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|udshfk
|Feb 24
|Chuck
|1
|Rose Healan while on the run from FBI took a bo...
|Feb 20
|River Rat 71
|1
|Dark tar/chasing the dragon
|Feb 11
|Jrenn
|1
|Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End
|Feb 11
|flubber
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Feb 9
|Inquisitor
|9
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 8
|another idiot
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC