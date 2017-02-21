'Barrel Chested Bandit' caught in Tucson suspected in attempted robbery of Colorado Springs bank

A serial bank robber dubbed the "Barrel Chested Bandit," who was arrested Wednesday in Tucson, Ariz., is suspected of attempting to rob the Chase Bank in the 7100 block of North Academy Boulevard on Feb. 3, Colorado Springs police said. Anthony James Lane, 50, is allegedly responsible for at least eight bank robberies or attempted bank robberies in Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico.

