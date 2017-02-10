Bardstown sexual assault suspect want...

Bardstown sexual assault suspect wanted in other states, pretended to be Family Ties actor

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A man who police say has been impersonating a former star child actor to meet women has been arrested in Bardstown for an alleged sexual assault and is wanted by police in four other states for the same thing. Nathan Loebe, 35, was taken into custody February 9. He is being held in the Nelson County Jail on a charge of rape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dark tar/chasing the dragon 13 hr Jrenn 1
News Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End 13 hr flubber 1
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) Fri Levon 273
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Feb 9 Inquisitor 9
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... Feb 8 another idiot 3
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) Feb 5 SeReNiTy1985 7
Tamale ladies? Jan 26 Bean Eater 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,779 • Total comments across all topics: 278,778,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC