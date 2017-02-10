Bardstown sexual assault suspect wanted in other states, pretended to be Family Ties actor
A man who police say has been impersonating a former star child actor to meet women has been arrested in Bardstown for an alleged sexual assault and is wanted by police in four other states for the same thing. Nathan Loebe, 35, was taken into custody February 9. He is being held in the Nelson County Jail on a charge of rape.
