AZ Rep. Grijalva holds roundtable in Tucson to work to preserve public education
TUCSON, AZ - Arizona Democratic Congressman Raul Grijalva held an education roundtable in Tucson on Monday, Feb. 20, the first of seven roundtables on several topics this week. They include immigration and civil liberties, the environment, and trade and commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rose Healan while on the run from FBI took a bo...
|Mon
|River Rat 71
|1
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 12
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Dark tar/chasing the dragon
|Feb 11
|Jrenn
|1
|Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End
|Feb 11
|flubber
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Feb 9
|Inquisitor
|9
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 8
|another idiot
|3
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Feb 5
|SeReNiTy1985
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC