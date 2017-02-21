Authorities investigating shooting in Oro Valley
ORO VALLEY, AZ - Oro Valley Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near Oracle and Hardy. OVPD officials say, it happened around 7 p.m. at the Overlook at Pusch Ridge apartments at 8851 North Oracle Road on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Several shots were fired in one of the apartments, according to OVPD Investigators.
