Authorities investigating shooting in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, AZ - Oro Valley Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near Oracle and Hardy. OVPD officials say, it happened around 7 p.m. at the Overlook at Pusch Ridge apartments at 8851 North Oracle Road on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Several shots were fired in one of the apartments, according to OVPD Investigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.