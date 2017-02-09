Army confirms missing UAS found in Colorado
FORT HUACHUCA, AZ - The Army has confirmed that an unmanned aircraft system found in Colorado is the one that was lost during a training mission at Fort Huachuca earlier this month. According to Tanja Linton, a spokeswoman for the fort, the Army is investigating how the UAS ended up in Colorado.
