Army confirms missing UAS found in Co...

Army confirms missing UAS found in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

FORT HUACHUCA, AZ - The Army has confirmed that an unmanned aircraft system found in Colorado is the one that was lost during a training mission at Fort Huachuca earlier this month. According to Tanja Linton, a spokeswoman for the fort, the Army is investigating how the UAS ended up in Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 2 hr Levon 273
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Thu Inquisitor 9
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... Wed another idiot 3
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) Feb 5 SeReNiTy1985 7
Tamale ladies? Jan 26 Bean Eater 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph... Jan 22 devis 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,698 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC