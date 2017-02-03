Arizona Illustrated
This week on Arizona Illustrated ... A young musician who sees the world in an unusual way; cartoonist, writer, and occasional lightening rod, David Fitzsimmons; A look back at the downtown jazz fiesta via the Tucson streetcar and the lasting legacy of a space shuttle challenger astronaut. Arizona Public Media broadcast stations are licensed to the Arizona Board of Regents.
