This week on Arizona Illustrated ... A young musician who sees the world in an unusual way; cartoonist, writer, and occasional lightening rod, David Fitzsimmons; A look back at the downtown jazz fiesta via the Tucson streetcar and the lasting legacy of a space shuttle challenger astronaut. Arizona Public Media broadcast stations are licensed to the Arizona Board of Regents.

