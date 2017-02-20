Arizona hires Central Michigan Athletic Director Dave Heeke to same position
According to the Detroit Free Press , the Arizona Wildcats have hired Central Michigan athletic director Dave Heeke to the same position. "I couldn't be more excited to be part of the Arizona Athletics family.
