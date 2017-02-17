Arizona football recruiting: Georgia quarterback K'Hari Lane verbally commits to Wildcats
The 2017 recruiting cycle didn't go as planned for the Arizona Wildcats when it came to quarterbacks. Their big quarterback commit, four-star Braxton Burmeister , flipped to Oregon and it seemed like the 'Cats didn't have any other options.
