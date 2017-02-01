Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snakes in yards
There are 1 comment on the KOLD-TV Tucson story from 15 hrs ago, titled Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snakes in yards.
By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press PHOENIX - Residents in Arizona cities who spot a rat or snake in their yard will be able to shoot the animals using a small-caliber gun loaded with tiny pellets under legislation that Republicans gave initial approval Tuesday. A group of scientists opposed to the proposal say it endangers people by encouraging firearm use in populated areas and puts them at risk as they approach venomous snakes.
#1 50 min ago
Go in the house. Call the fire department. They will come and remove the snake and release it in the wild. Why do the stupid shites in this state think they need to solve everything with firearms.
