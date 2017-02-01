There are on the KOLD-TV Tucson story from 15 hrs ago, titled Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snakes in yards. In it, KOLD-TV Tucson reports that:

By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press PHOENIX - Residents in Arizona cities who spot a rat or snake in their yard will be able to shoot the animals using a small-caliber gun loaded with tiny pellets under legislation that Republicans gave initial approval Tuesday. A group of scientists opposed to the proposal say it endangers people by encouraging firearm use in populated areas and puts them at risk as they approach venomous snakes.

