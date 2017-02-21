Arizona basketball recruiting: 2018 Five-star wing Emmanuel Akot to visit vs. UCLA

While the eyes of college basketball will be on Tucson, Arizona this upcoming weekend for College GameDay, the Arizona Wildcats are making sure their recruiting targets get to experience the hype as well. In addition to top point guard Trevon Duval taking his official visit , the Wildcats will get their first chance to impress Emmanuel Akot , a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward , who will be at the game as well his coach confirmed to me.

