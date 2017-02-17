Arizona basketball: College GameDay is coming to Tucson for the Wildcats' game vs. UCLA

What will be about two years from the last time it made an appearance in McKale Center, ESPN's College GameDay will return to the Old Pueblo on February 25th ahead of the Arizona Wildcats ' contest with the UCLA Bruins . This will be the third time that Arizona has hosted the traveling show, and will be the sixth time overall that the Wildcats will be part of a "GameDay" game.

