Arizona baseball notes: Terry Francon...

Arizona baseball notes: Terry Francona gift, Pac-12 preseason poll, recruiting and more

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Desert Swarm

Terry Francona spends much of the MLB offseason in Tucson, sitting courtside at numerous Arizona Wildcats men's basketball games while he's not busy managing at the sport's highest level. And this week, he contributed even more to the university, by pledging $1 million towards a new hitting facility , which will be named the Terry Francona Hitting Facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) Thu Andrew79 264
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... Feb 1 brenro 1
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) Jan 28 Max 6
Tamale ladies? Jan 26 Bean Eater 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph... Jan 22 devis 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Jan 16 Inquisitor 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC