Ariz.'s newest roadside oddity looks ...

Ariz.'s newest roadside oddity looks like it fell from space

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Ariz.'s newest roadside oddity looks like it fell from space Artist used a cement mixer to create a space capsule. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kERPM0 This Tucson museum is the brainchild of Walter and Patricia Arnell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 2 hr Gxsselle 269
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) Sun SeReNiTy1985 7
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... Feb 1 brenro 1
Tamale ladies? Jan 26 Bean Eater 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph... Jan 22 devis 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Jan 16 Inquisitor 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,072 • Total comments across all topics: 278,620,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC