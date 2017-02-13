American Red Cross volunteers deploy to help in Northern California
TUCSON, AZ - Volunteers with the American Red Cross are deploying to Northern California to help those who have been evacuated after a massive erosion hole was discovered in an emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam. The main goal for all volunteers will be helping those who had to evacuate their homes and leave everything behind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Sun
|Bios Incube Kicks...
|1
|Dark tar/chasing the dragon
|Feb 11
|Jrenn
|1
|Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End
|Feb 11
|flubber
|1
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|Feb 10
|Levon
|273
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Feb 9
|Inquisitor
|9
|Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak...
|Feb 8
|another idiot
|3
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Feb 5
|SeReNiTy1985
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC