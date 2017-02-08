Air Force chief: A-10s to keep flying until at least 2021
The statements were welcomed by U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Arizona, a former A-10 pilot who has worked to keep the planes from being mothballed by the Air Force. The A-10, which is known for its toughness and ability to provide close-air support for ground forces, is the main mission at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.
