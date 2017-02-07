Air base: Arizona woman burned after finding military flare

TUCSON, AZ - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base says military officials have confirmed that a device that badly burned an Arizona woman was an Air Force flare. The Graham County Sheriff's Office says the device exploded into flames Jan. 31 when 49-year-old Diane Briscoe found it in a desert area near her Fort Thomas home and touched it with a knife.

