ADOT looking to revamp State Route 189 in Nogales
NOGALES, AZ - The Arizona Department of Transportation has released a draft of a proposed revamp of State Route 189, commonly referred to as Mariposa Road. Construction of part of the plan is set to begin as early as fiscal year 2019 if it's approved, but it's getting mixed reviews from local residents and business owners.
