A Dispatch From Tucson Hip-Hop Fest 2...

A Dispatch From Tucson Hip-Hop Fest 2017, Lando Chill, Jaca Zulu, Murs, and More

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Tucson Weekly

Spawning from the potent mixture of sperm and eggs deposited during the mid-'90s at Skrappy's , "artists like Big Meridox, Jivin' Scientists, and James Ciphurphace were paving the way before I was even there," says musician/writer/promoter Black One giving props and providing some history about the early days of Tucson's hip-hop scene. Black One performeda' along with more than 100 acts, rappers, b-boys, emcees, DJs, producers, graffiti artists and educatorsa' this past Saturday night as part of the Tucson Hip Hop Festival 2017, a massive and inclusive celebration founded in 2015 by organizer Pike Romero, presented this year by UA's College of Humanities' Africana Studies program and the Rialto Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 25 East520 2
udshfk Feb 24 Chuck 1
Rose Healan while on the run from FBI took a bo... Feb 20 River Rat 71 1
Dark tar/chasing the dragon Feb 11 Jrenn 1
News Tucson Day Trip: Downtown's East End Feb 11 flubber 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Feb 9 Inquisitor 9
News Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snak... Feb 8 another idiot 3
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,042 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC