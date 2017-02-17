4 arrested at Tucson protest over imm...

4 arrested at Tucson protest over immigration policy

23 hrs ago

A rally in Tucson against President Donald Trump's immigration policies quickly escalated and led to a clash between police and protesters, resulting in three officers being injured and pepper spray used to disperse the crowd. Police say the officers sustained minor injuries and two women and one man were arrested on felony charges of suspicion of aggravated assault on a peace officer after Thursday night's protest.

