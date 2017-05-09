2017 5-star recruit Brian Bowen to unofficially visit Tucson when...

2017 5-star recruit Brian Bowen to un...

Along with College GameDay and a top-five battle between the Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins that has significant implications, Saturday is also when five-star prospect Brian Bowen will unofficially visit Arizona, according to Luke Srodulski of Land of 10. Bowen, a McDonald's All-American from La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind., is the No. 15 prospect in the 2017 recruiting class.

