Wyndham Clark leads, helps Oregon Ducks take team lead, after first day of Arizona...

The Oregon men's golf team was in first place on both the individual and team leaderboards after Monday's play in the Ducks's spring opener, the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona. Ducks senior Wyndham Clark was in first place through 14 holes of his second round when play was called for darkness, and Oregon topped the team leaderboard.

