'We'd come in ... and blow up the side of the hill'
As an Air Force pilot, Col. John O'Donnell flew at Mach 2 - more than 1,300 miles per hour - and at 100,000 feet in altitude, where his jet engines were extinguished by lack of oxygen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|8 hr
|Chris1117
|82
|Quick feature points referral code (May '14)
|8 hr
|Chris1117
|88
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|Chris1117
|3
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|Sun
|Qriketguy
|222
|Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ...
|Sun
|AlphA
|2
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Jan 5
|Inquisitor
|7
|so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11)
|Jan 1
|Steve
|195
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC