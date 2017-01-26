Washington on top of #7 Arizona by two at halftime

TUCSON, AZ - Markelle Fultz and Noah Dickerson each scored eight first half points as the Washington Huskies lead the 7th ranked Arizona Wildcats 33-31 at the intermission. The Huskies were up by as many as nine in the first half but the Wildcats closed the period on a 14-7 run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.