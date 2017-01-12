Wash St player hits head, taken off on stretcher vs Ariz St
Arizona State and Washington State players huddle around injured Washington State guard Cameron Fernandez as she is tended to by medical staff after an injury during a women's NCAA college basketball game at ... . Washington State guard Cameron Fernandez, left, holds her head after an injury while guarding Arizona State center Quinn Dornstauder, right, during a women's NCAA college basketball game at Wells Fargo Arena ... .
