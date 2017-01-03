Volunteers find 5 skeletal remains in Arizona desert
AJO, AZ - An organization that helps migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border says volunteers found five separate skeletal remains in the deep Arizona desert within a week. No More Deaths says the bodies were found from Dec. 16 through Dec. 20 in remote areas near Ajo, Arizona, by volunteers with the organization in Tucson and Phoenix, along with a group from Ajo.
Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
