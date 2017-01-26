Victims of Tucson plane crash identified
The two men who were killed Monday in a plane crash in Tucson were identified as Jeffrey Green, 56, and Daniel Rodriguez, 38, authorities said. Victims of Tucson plane crash identified The two men who were killed Monday in a plane crash in Tucson were identified as Jeffrey Green, 56, and Daniel Rodriguez, 38, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|salvutore
|253
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
|In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu...
|Jan 12
|brenro
|1
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|82
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC