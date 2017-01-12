USF athletic director Mark Harlan hea...

USF athletic director Mark Harlan headlines early candidate list for...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Desert Swarm

With Greg Byrne leaving Arizona for Alabama, the attention now turns to who will replace him as the Wildcats' athletic director? On the surface, this looks like a search that will take some time. The University of Arizona currently has a lame duck president in Ann Weaver Hart, who will be leaving the position when her contract expires in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 2 hr ferg 241
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! 7 hr Inquisitor 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o... Jan 12 Pain 1
News In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu... Jan 12 brenro 1
FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14) Jan 9 Chris1117 82
Quick feature points referral code (May '14) Jan 9 Chris1117 88
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC