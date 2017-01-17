UAPD needs help identifying person of interest in vehicle burglaries
TUCSON, AZ - The University of Arizona Police Department is asking for help to identify a person of interest in connection with a rash of vehicle burglaries and credit card fraud. In a news release, the UAPD said the man may be a suspect in the crimes or have knowledge of them.
