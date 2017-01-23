Two Killed in AZ Plane Crash
Jan. 24--A twin-engine plane taking off from the Tucson airport crashed Monday afternoon, killing the two people on board, authorities said. The crash of the Beechcraft 300 occurred at about 12:40 p.m. and resulted in a large fire near the main terminal.
