Tucson's January 8th Memorial may get...

Tucson's January 8th Memorial may get national recognition

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The January 8th Memorial planned for El Presidio Park could soon be designated a national memorial. Arizona members of Congress are working now to get congressional approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 5 hr predictgamming 210
FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14) Tue Ismokebudx420 80
Restaurant Recommendation Tue Inquisitor 3
Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ... Sun theboi4527 1
so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11) Sun Steve 195
News TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet... Dec 30 Sammy 1
QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16) Dec 28 PLZ HELP---54FC8F--- 18
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,623 • Total comments across all topics: 277,603,761

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC