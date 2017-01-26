Tucson to remain immigrant friendly amidst Trump immigration executive orders
TUCSON, AZ - The city recently passed a resolution saying they're going to protect immigrants rights in case of mass deportations -- and that's in collaboration with the Tucson Police Department. Just today, Ward 1 councilwoman Regina Romero told Tucson News Now the city has made their values clear here and they're not changing their minds anytime soon.
