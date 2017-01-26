Tucson to remain immigrant friendly a...

Tucson to remain immigrant friendly amidst Trump immigration executive orders

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - The city recently passed a resolution saying they're going to protect immigrants rights in case of mass deportations -- and that's in collaboration with the Tucson Police Department. Just today, Ward 1 councilwoman Regina Romero told Tucson News Now the city has made their values clear here and they're not changing their minds anytime soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 53 min Marco Rivera 254
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph... Jan 22 devis 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Jan 16 Inquisitor 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o... Jan 12 Pain 1
News In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu... Jan 12 brenro 1
FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14) Jan 9 Chris1117 82
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,039 • Total comments across all topics: 278,282,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC