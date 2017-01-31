Tucson protest planned against President Donald Trump's travel ban
Tucson protest planned against President Donald Trump's travel ban Organizers anticipate about 1,000 people at the protest against President Donald Trump's immigration executive order. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jRQRuN Organizers anticipate about 1,000 people will attend a protest Tuesday evening in Tucson against President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. "Let's send a clear message that we expect a permanent end to all discrimination against immigrants, refugees and other vulnerable people," the event description states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Jakiah
|261
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Jan 28
|Max
|6
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC