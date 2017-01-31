Tucson protest planned against President Donald Trump's travel ban Organizers anticipate about 1,000 people at the protest against President Donald Trump's immigration executive order. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jRQRuN Organizers anticipate about 1,000 people will attend a protest Tuesday evening in Tucson against President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. "Let's send a clear message that we expect a permanent end to all discrimination against immigrants, refugees and other vulnerable people," the event description states.

