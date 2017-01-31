Tucson protest planned against Presid...

Tucson protest planned against President Donald Trump's travel ban

11 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Tucson protest planned against President Donald Trump's travel ban Organizers anticipate about 1,000 people at the protest against President Donald Trump's immigration executive order. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jRQRuN Organizers anticipate about 1,000 people will attend a protest Tuesday evening in Tucson against President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. "Let's send a clear message that we expect a permanent end to all discrimination against immigrants, refugees and other vulnerable people," the event description states.

