Tucson police searching for homicide suspect

TUCSON, AZ - On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Tucson police issued a felony arrest warrant for 24-year-old David Adi-Lopez. According to a recent Tucson Police Department release, he is wanted in connection to a possible homicide from Dec. 27, 2016.

