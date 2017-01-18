Tucson police investigating homicide near Grant, Alvernon
TUCSON, AZ - Tucson police are investigating a homicide on Flower Street near Grant Road and Alvernon Way. Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found the body of a man who had been shot to death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Ismokebudx420
|80
|Restaurant Recommendation
|10 hr
|Inquisitor
|3
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|ing
|208
|Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ...
|Sun
|theboi4527
|1
|so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Steve
|195
|TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet...
|Dec 30
|Sammy
|1
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|Dec 28
|PLZ HELP---54FC8F---
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC