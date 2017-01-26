Tucson police: Gem show crime solved ...

Tucson police: Gem show crime solved before victim learns of it

Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Tucson police, investigating a burglary case, discovered merchandise in May last year that was stolen from a man who wouldn't become aware of the theft until this week when he arrived for the Tucson, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase. The showcase, which begins Saturday, Jan. 28, draws people from all over the world to sell, buy or just admire the collections of specimens, artwork and jewelry.

