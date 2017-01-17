Tucson Police Chief speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan about police training
TUCSON, AZ - Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus was among six police chiefs from across the country invited to Wisconsin on Monday to speak with House Speaker Paul Ryan about training to help reduce use of force among law enforcement. "We really had a good conversation about how important it is to provide police officers with these skills and how it can really make a difference if we are putting a premium on the sanctity of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|PogoFTW
|244
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
|In the fight of her life, juicing became the cu...
|Jan 12
|brenro
|1
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|82
|Quick feature points referral code (May '14)
|Jan 9
|Chris1117
|88
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC