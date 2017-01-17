Tucson Police Chief speaks with House...

Tucson Police Chief speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan about police training

Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus was among six police chiefs from across the country invited to Wisconsin on Monday to speak with House Speaker Paul Ryan about training to help reduce use of force among law enforcement. "We really had a good conversation about how important it is to provide police officers with these skills and how it can really make a difference if we are putting a premium on the sanctity of life.

Tucson, AZ

