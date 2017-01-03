Tucson honors Giffords, other shooting victims on anniversary

Bell ringing and a human embrace event Sunday marked the solemn six-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Tucson, Ariz., that left six people dead and 13 others wounded, including former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Giffords was the target at the meet-and-greet event with constituents outside a supermarket and was gravely wounded after being shot in the head.

