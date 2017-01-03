Tucson honors Giffords, other shootin...

Tucson honors Giffords, other shooting victims on anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Bell ringing and a human embrace event Sunday marked the solemn six-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Tucson, Ariz., that left six people dead and 13 others wounded, including former U.S. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Giffords was the target at the meet-and-greet event with constituents outside a supermarket and was gravely wounded after being shot in the head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 12 min Dify 219
FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14) Sat Dandsyardley 81
Restaurant Recommendation Jan 5 Inquisitor 7
Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ... Jan 1 theboi4527 1
so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11) Jan 1 Steve 195
News TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet... Dec 30 Sammy 1
QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16) Dec 28 PLZ HELP---54FC8F--- 18
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,842 • Total comments across all topics: 277,728,144

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC