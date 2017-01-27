Truly Nolen promotes Moel to branch m...

Truly Nolen promotes Moel to branch manager

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Pest Control

Tucson, Ariz.-based Truly Nolen Pest Control has promoted Manager-in-Training Crystal Moel to manager of its Lehigh Acres, Fla., service office. Prior to joining the company in July, Moel spent 14 years in the restaurant industry, with her last four as manager of Square 1 in The Villages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pest Control.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 1 hr Smallzyballsy 258
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) 14 hr Max 6
Tamale ladies? Thu Bean Eater 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph... Jan 22 devis 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Jan 16 Inquisitor 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o... Jan 12 Pain 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Ferguson
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,111 • Total comments across all topics: 278,338,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC