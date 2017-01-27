Truly Nolen promotes Moel to branch manager
Tucson, Ariz.-based Truly Nolen Pest Control has promoted Manager-in-Training Crystal Moel to manager of its Lehigh Acres, Fla., service office. Prior to joining the company in July, Moel spent 14 years in the restaurant industry, with her last four as manager of Square 1 in The Villages.
