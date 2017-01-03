Ticket Giveaway Jan. 8
Michael Carbonaro is coming to town and we're giving away two pairs of tickets to see his show. Here's what the Tucson Music Hall has to say about him: Michael Carbonaro has performed over 500 comically perplexing and improbable feats of magic on his hit truTV series, The Carbonaro Effect.
