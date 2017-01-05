The Weekly List: 21 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days
Embrace: It's hard to believe it's been six years since that tragic January morning when Gabby Giffords and 18 others were shot outside a Safeway in Casas Adobes. This year, Tucson's January 8 Memorial Foundation is asking the community to come together to support each other and other communities who have suffered while making a human "embrace" symbol-the icon the Foundation has used to communicate togetherness, solidarity, and empathy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|Bigdawg
|216
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Thu
|Inquisitor
|7
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Jan 3
|Ismokebudx420
|80
|Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ...
|Jan 1
|theboi4527
|1
|so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11)
|Jan 1
|Steve
|195
|TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safet...
|Dec 30
|Sammy
|1
|QRIKET REFERRAL CODE: AB87B4 - Share your coded... (Feb '16)
|Dec 28
|PLZ HELP---54FC8F---
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC