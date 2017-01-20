The Weekly List: 18 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days
Rethinking Reality : The UA College of Science's Spring Lecture Series will explore the strange world of physics this year with the theme of "Rethinking Reality." The first of five lectures features UA physics prof Keith R. Dienes, who will lay the groundwork for the series with "Rethinking the Rules of Reality."
