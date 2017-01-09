The Pancakes and Booze Art Show is Back on Saturday
Tom Kirlin got the idea for the Pancakes and Booze Art Show during his college partying days in Tucson, Arizona, where the only place open after a night of drinking was IHOP. He often thought how great it would be to open a restaurant that combined the two, serving up both pancakes and alcohol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Coolboy2389
|230
|FeaturePoints Referral Codes! (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Chris1117
|82
|Quick feature points referral code (May '14)
|Mon
|Chris1117
|88
|Feature points Hacked Code (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Chris1117
|3
|Qriket New Years 2017 CODE | Sign up with code ...
|Sun
|AlphA
|2
|Restaurant Recommendation
|Jan 5
|Inquisitor
|7
|so hispanic woman like white men? (Jul '11)
|Jan 1
|Steve
|195
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC