Telescope camera boosts asteroid sightings in Tucson
A customized telescope camera near Tucson is playing an important role in discovering asteroids and other objects zipping by Earth. Upgrades helped the Catalina Sky Survey record 924 of the sightings in 2016, reported the Arizona Daily Star .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|MAD TRAP
|259
|qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Max
|6
|Tamale ladies?
|Jan 26
|Bean Eater
|1
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph...
|Jan 22
|devis
|1
|Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo!
|Jan 16
|Inquisitor
|1
|The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa...
|Jan 13
|JCh
|1
|Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o...
|Jan 12
|Pain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tucson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC