Syrian family arrives in Tucson hours...

Syrian family arrives in Tucson hours after president's executive order is signed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday, Jan. 27 making changes to the policies regarding refugees. The order calls for a four-month suspension to America's broader refugee program, allowing for the reviewing the vetting process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Qriket | Code 4QFGDY | Free PayPal Money | Cash... (Jan '16) 27 min Lala ordonez 257
qriket referral code e2865e (Jan '16) 9 hr Max 6
Tamale ladies? Thu Bean Eater 1
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morph... Jan 22 devis 1
Filthy, Ignorant Mestizo! Jan 16 Inquisitor 1
The Blog Left Wing Google Trolls Continue to Sa... Jan 13 JCh 1
Benzos, Opiates, Stimulants, Barbiturates and o... Jan 12 Pain 1
See all Tucson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucson Forum Now

Tucson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tucson, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,085 • Total comments across all topics: 278,332,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC